Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $305.67.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $261.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.26. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $282.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,856 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

