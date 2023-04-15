Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $101.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $511,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

IBP opened at $111.87 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.01%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

