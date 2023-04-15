Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.36

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.36 and traded as low as C$21.47. Interfor shares last traded at C$21.82, with a volume of 244,433 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IFP shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Interfor Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interfor

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.07) by C($0.58). Interfor had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of C$810.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 0.2499107 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,750.00. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also

