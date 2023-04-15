International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $128.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.