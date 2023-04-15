Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Down 58.5% in March

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. 22,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $667.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

