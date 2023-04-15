Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Down 58.5% in March

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of PFM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. 22,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $667.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
