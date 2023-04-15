Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 277,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,583,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,374,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 610.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,378 shares in the last quarter.

PXE opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.84. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $36.69.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

