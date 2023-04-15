IOST (IOST) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

IOST (IOST) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. IOST has a market cap of $219.63 million and approximately $16.86 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

Buying and Selling IOST

