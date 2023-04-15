iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.