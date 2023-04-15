iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

