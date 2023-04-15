iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Raised by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 85,458 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

