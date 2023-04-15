iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

