iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is SlateStone Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,856,000 after purchasing an additional 267,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.25. The company had a trading volume of 685,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,935. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $269.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

