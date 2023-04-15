iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,546. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

