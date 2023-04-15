iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $225.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $251.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.48.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

