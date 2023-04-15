IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Up 3.8%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 11,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 27,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

IT Tech Packaging Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) by 481.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,497 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of IT Tech Packaging worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.