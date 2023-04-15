J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $503.44

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 503.44 ($6.23) and traded as high as GBX 702.50 ($8.70). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 697 ($8.63), with a volume of 200,168 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.93) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, March 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.88) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.67) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 598.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 505.02. The company has a market capitalization of £890.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin purchased 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of £11,882,000 ($14,714,551.08). Insiders acquired a total of 2,600,060 shares of company stock worth $1,188,229,844 over the last 90 days. 28.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.