Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,671 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after acquiring an additional 710,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,809 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

