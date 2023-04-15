Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 820 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $190.48 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $238.82. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.32.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.08.

About CME Group



CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

