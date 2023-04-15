Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $286.21 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.63 and a 200-day moving average of $285.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

