Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 228.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,360 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $511.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

