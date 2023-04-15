Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 206,933 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 206,933 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares in the company, valued at $297,856,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,856,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,691,616 shares worth $1,736,488,467. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.