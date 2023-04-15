Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after buying an additional 797,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

DVN opened at $55.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

