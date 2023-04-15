Janney Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ META opened at $221.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $574.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.02.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.