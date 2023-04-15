Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 28,821 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 653,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $32,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,814,000 after acquiring an additional 140,492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 352,559 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,467,000 after acquiring an additional 274,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,992,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,034,000 after acquiring an additional 91,221 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

