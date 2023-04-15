Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 41,630 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 41,630 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $34,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 319,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

