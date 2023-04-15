Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Short Interest Up 442.9% in March

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 442.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWSM. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,158,000. Meteora Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 4,017.7% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 1,121,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,709 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,928,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,027 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,834,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 348,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,995,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,777 shares during the last quarter.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,104. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

About Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

