Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Drive Shack (LON:DS)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 400 ($4.95) price target on the stock.

DS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.14) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.19) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 598 ($7.41).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

