Jet Protocol (JET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.06 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $19.06 million and approximately $148,199.22 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00029575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,298.35 or 1.00031436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01121871 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $149,325.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

