Johnson Rice Begins Coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.44.
Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $18.57.
Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
