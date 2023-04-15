Johnson Rice Begins Coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $18.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

In related news, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Ben M. Brigham purchased 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

