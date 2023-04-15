Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.03

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and traded as low as $15.06. Joint shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 101,843 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Joint in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $231.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 14,771.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 105,323 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Joint by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Joint in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Joint by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Joint by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

