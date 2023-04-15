Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.03

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and traded as low as $15.06. Joint shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 101,843 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Joint in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.
The company has a market capitalization of $231.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.
The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.
