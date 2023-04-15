JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$120.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$108.17.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$104.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$86.42 and a 12 month high of C$111.43. The stock has a market cap of C$97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5278515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total transaction of C$278,934.48. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

