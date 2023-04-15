JUMPN (JST) Price Reaches $11.19 on Major Exchanges

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One JUMPN token can now be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. JUMPN has a total market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About JUMPN

JUMPN’s launch date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUMPN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

