Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,459. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $251.79. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

