Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the March 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,417.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

KYN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. 1,037,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,161. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.