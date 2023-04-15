Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kazia Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Kazia Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.58% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage oncology company It engages in the pharmaceutical research and development business. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

