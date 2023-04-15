Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,982,511 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

See Also

