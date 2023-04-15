Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.1 %

WEC stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

