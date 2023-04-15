Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

IWO stock opened at $225.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.22 and its 200-day moving average is $223.48. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $251.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

