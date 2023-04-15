Keybank National Association OH Has $5.25 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

