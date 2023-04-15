Keybank National Association OH Purchases 17,566 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 117,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

