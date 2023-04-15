KILT Protocol Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41,513,333,428,230.70 billion and approximately $106,414.47 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

