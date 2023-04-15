Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5044 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at €33.59 ($36.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €24.80 ($26.96) and a 52-week high of €35.51 ($38.60). The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is €32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.40.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.68 ($0.74) by €0.06 ($0.07). The company had revenue of €23.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €24.95 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($34.57) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($33.59) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.98) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.67 ($34.43).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

