Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5044 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at €33.59 ($36.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €24.80 ($26.96) and a 52-week high of €35.51 ($38.60). The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is €32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.40.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.68 ($0.74) by €0.06 ($0.07). The company had revenue of €23.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €24.95 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($34.57) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($33.59) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.98) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.67 ($34.43).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Articles

