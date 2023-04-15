Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Trading Up 8.1%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

