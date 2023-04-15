Laqira Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.81 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $18.81 million and approximately $288,305.37 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

