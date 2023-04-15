Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Lazard Stock Performance

LAZ opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.09 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

