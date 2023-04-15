Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 2,918 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,353,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,917,000 after purchasing an additional 653,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.59. 2,327,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,827. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average of $105.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.68.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

