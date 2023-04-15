Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 3,830 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,031. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.