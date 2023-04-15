Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,096 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,869,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,580 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $16,965,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 478,192 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. 6,606,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

