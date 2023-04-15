Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 380.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,034 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $39.10. 4,577,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,042. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

