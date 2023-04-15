Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 841 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.48. 3,488,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,161,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $400.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.74. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

